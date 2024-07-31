Taco Bell Baja Blast Gelato Finally Gets a Release Date

You’ll soon be able to get ice cream at Taco Bell. The fan-favorite fast food chain announced its Baja Blast-flavored gelato will soon enter stores, giving customers a different way to eat their beloved teal nectar. According to restaurant officials, the Baja Blast Gelato will be available in stores beginning September 3rd, but only for those that belong to the Taco Bell Rewards program.
“For two decades, Mtn Dew Baja Blast has been the drink that loyal fans just can’t get enough of. We’re extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and Baja Blast have become,” Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement. “We’re celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can’t wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations and rewards as we continue to fuel our fans’ love for Baja Blast.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Baja Blast Gelato will rollout months ahead of the Baja Blast Pie teased earlier this year. The chain’s entire 2024 release slate can be found below:
- Cheesy Chicken Crispanada: Arriving to menus nationwide on February 15, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada consists of tender chicken marinated and slow cooked with garlic, tomato and onion, combined with a harmonious blend of monterey pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, all tucked inside a delicate pastry dough crisped to perfection. The menu item takes inspiration from the beloved empanada and is fused with the Taco Bell flavors fans already love.
- Crispy Chicken Nuggets: That’s right! Taco Bell is bringing yet another chicken innovation in Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which consists of all-white meat chicken marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk before being breaded in a tortilla coating and fried to crispy glory. Fans can choose from two new delectable sauce options: signature Bell sauce, crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, onion, and garlic, or the hot and sweet Jalapeño Honey Mustard, featuring sweet honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.
- Cheesy Street Chalupas: The Cheesy Street Chalupas feature a cheesy flatbread with a small tortilla that is stuffed generously with a mouthwatering blend of mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses and fried together then filled with a choice of slow-roasted chicken or savory grilled, marinated steak, a flavorful sauce, and topped with a layer of diced onions and cilantro. Each order will come with two Cheesy Street Chalupas.
- MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato: Taco Bell fans asked, and now the brand is delivering! First tested in 2023, the delectable gelato will be making its nationwide debut, giving fans more ways to celebrate the Baja Blast 20th year anniversary. The creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic BAJA BLAST Tropical Lime flavor and is a perfect complementary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.
- Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco: Building on the success of last year›s Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, Taco Bell is introducing a new version that adds inspiration from enchiladas via the Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, featuring slow roasted chicken and a layered enchilada dipping sauce.
- Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights: Taco Bell is bringing more flavors to the iconic Cinnabon Delights with a new Dulce de Leche flavor.