Taco Bell Baja Blast Gelato Finally Gets a Release Date

You’ll soon be able to get ice cream at Taco Bell. The fan-favorite fast food chain announced its Baja Blast-flavored gelato will soon enter stores, giving customers a different way to eat their beloved teal nectar. According to restaurant officials, the Baja Blast Gelato will be available in stores beginning September 3rd, but only for those that belong to the Taco Bell Rewards program.

“For two decades, Mtn Dew Baja Blast has been the drink that loyal fans just can’t get enough of. We’re extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and Baja Blast have become,” Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement. “We’re celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can’t wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations and rewards as we continue to fuel our fans’ love for Baja Blast.”

The Baja Blast Gelato will rollout months ahead of the Baja Blast Pie teased earlier this year. The chain’s entire 2024 release slate can be found below: