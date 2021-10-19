Taco Bell Breakfast Returns With Free Breakfast Burritos

After breakfast items mysteriously vanished from the menus of Taco Bells nationwide last year, breakfast is finally back at the beloved fast-food chain. Beginning October 21st, a full breakfast menu should be back at virtually every location in the United States, and the Bell is celebrating by giving you free food. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time on Thursday, October 21st, you can visit any Taco bell location for a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito.

Better yet, the chain has your back if you think you’ll sleep through the free promotion. To ensure everyone who wants a free burrito gets one, Taco Bell has also established a wake-up call service. Anyone who texts “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3 will receive a wake-up call on the morning of October 21 to remind them about the free burrito promotion.

That’s not all, either. To make sure you get good rest the night before, Taco Bell has unveiled an illustrated “children’s book” it’s crafted for its adult audience. Titled Sleep Tight, Get That Bite, the book is designed to read before bed to lull you into a perfect sleep. The chain has also introduce a sleepwear line, which you can find exclusively in the chain’s online Taco Shop.

In addition to your free Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Taco Bell’s full breakfast menu will also be available on October 21st. The chain’s other breakfast items include the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, and Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito. The former begins at $2.19 while the latter is $2.89 depending on location.

The campaign for the return of breakfast has also featured a massive ad campaign featuring rapper and social media icon Lil Nas X as its primary spokesperson.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King offered in a press release. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”