Taco Bell Crocs Just Dropped

Taco Bell is expanding into the world of apparel. Tuesday, the beloved taco joint announced its own take on Crocs, revealing a dark purple sandal made in conjunction with the footwear company. As part of Crocs' focus on its Mellow Slide line, a new Taco Bell version will be released later this month for Taco Bell fiends across the country.

Using the traditional Mellow Slide design, the Taco Bell variation is purple and includes the chain's iconic bell logo on the front of the shoe. The restaurant's slogan "Live Más" is then embedded within each sole.

"This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best-listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways," Crocs CMO Heidi Cooley said in a press release. "We know it doesn't get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!"

Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery added, "Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves. We tapped into that link between the two brands and we're pumped to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans. We're always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer."

Taco Bell Rewards members get the first stab at landing their pair off Taco Bell Crocs first, which launch in-app on June 20th as those signed up for the Taco Bell app will get a link to purchase the shoes in their app inbox then. The shoes then launch nationally just over a week later on June 28th, retailing for $60.