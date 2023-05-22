In just a few short weeks, one of Taco Bell's most popular menu items is returning to locations across the country. As teased earlier this year, the taco joint is celebrating the start of summer by reintroducing its Volcano Menu to the masses. First introduced in the 1995, the Volcano Menu featured some of the chain's spiciest items before being removed from the chain's offerings in 2012. Now, all things Volcano Menu are returning as soon as next month.

Beginning June 27th, user of Taco Bell's mobile rewards app will be able to order the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco, or add the extra-hot Lava Sauce to any item on the menu. Rewards customers will have exclusive access to the Volcano Menu before its national return on June 29th.

Unfortunately for those hoping the menu will stick around, Taco Bell says its return is simply a limited-time offering this go-around. At one point, a Change.org petition managed to get just under 2,000 signatures in hopes of convincing the chain to bring the spicy items back.

We already know Taco Bell pays attention to internet petitions given a similar one was directly responsible for the chain's decision to bring back the Mexican Pizza on a permanent basis.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last year regarding the Mexican Pizza's return. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

Immediately after its removal, Taco Bell superfan Krish Jagirdar launched a petition to try convincing the chain to bring the item back. Taco Bell considers the petition a good indication as to why it decided have Mexican Pizzas return. As of this writing, Jagirdar's petition has well over 170,000 signatures.

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households," the petitioner added in the release. "That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It's one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant."