Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Secret Wedding

Last year, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown got engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, a model and the son of Jon Bon Jovi. According to The Sun, the couple officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony last weekend. It's been reported that the parents of both Brown and Bongiovi were in attendance. A source told the outlet that it was "a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." Last year, Bon Jovi addressed the couple's engagement after being asked about their ages. Brown is 20 and Bongiovi is 22.

"I don't know if age matters," he explained to Radio Andy. "If you find the right partner and you grow together ... my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all." He added, "Millie is wonderful."

Back in March, it was revealed that Matthew Modine, who plays Martin Brenner AKA Papa in Stranger Things, would be officiating Brown's ceremony.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married," Modine shared with Access Daily. "And Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife." He added, "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony."

How Will Stranger Things End?

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," David Harbour told ComicBook last year. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season next year. Congrats to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi!