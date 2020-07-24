Taylor Swift Fans Think She Revealed The Name Of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Third Child

✖

Taylor Swift surprised everyone when she dropped her brand new album Folklore at midnight last night, and fans couldn't have been more thrilled. The new music is getting a big response, but it also might have dropped the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter. While their daughter was born last October, they haven't revealed the child's name yet publicly. That said, there is a song titled Betty on the new album, and some fans are putting together that Betty could be the name, since elsewhere in the song Swift makes mention of the names Inez and James, which happen to be the names of Lively and Reynolds' other two children. Since James had a previous cameo in a Swift song, perhaps they are onto something (via ET).

Now, the song itself is not about Betty, as it's actually about the mistreatment of a girl named Betty. The appearance of two other people in the song named Inez and James though is probably not a coincidence.

At one point Swift sings "You heard the rumors from Inez. You can't believe a word she says." Later she sings "She said James, get in, let's drive." It didn't take long for fans to start putting the puzzle pieces together.

You can find Swift's surprise album announcement below.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise! Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine;

Aaron Dessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), Bon Iver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and Jack Antonoff (who is basically musical family at this point).

Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing Beth Garrabrant. Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.

My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much"

