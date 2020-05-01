Tom Kenny, Tara Strong, And More Team Up For COVID-19 PSAs For Kids

✖

Tom Kenny, the voice of the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants, is teaming up with Tara Strong (The Fairly Odd Parents’ Timmy Turner), Eric Bauza (Woody Woodpecker), Jess Harnell (Transformers’ Ironhide), Jeff Bennett (Johnny Bravo), and other star voice talent of the children’s entertainment world to record a series of kid-focused public service announcements (PSAs) for the podcast A Moment for Kids. Produced by Splash Entertainment, the multi-award-winning children’s entertainment studio, in partnership with CurtCo Media, a new podcast network dedicated to creating, distributing and hosting inspirational, authoritative and sometimes humorous content, the 1- to 2-minute messages are designed to help answer children’s questions and allay their concerns during the Covid-19 crisis in an entertaining and informative way.

Six PSAs have been produced to date, each featuring top voice talent, including Kenny, Strong, Bauza, Harnell, and Bennett, among others. The episodes are now live on Apple , Deezer, Omny, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn. Additional PSAs will be released shortly.

"This is a time for giving back, and I’m so thrilled about creating these bite-sized messages to help children understand what's happening during this challenging time and to do so with incredibly talented people who all stepped forward to make it happen," said Splash Entertainment Co-CEO Mike Young. "There is a real need for this type of content right now, and I'm so gratified that everyone we contacted to participate donated their time to the project without hesitation."

The supportive and informative episodes, all set to music, provide empowering messages to listeners with scripted vignettes about washing hands and other ways to stay healthy as well as constructive activities to fill the day like art projects, practicing musical instruments, calling grandparents, and more. The just-released episodes include: "Katie’s Coronavirus Diary" (voiced by Tara Strong and written by Tom Mason); "Meet the Coronavirus" (voiced by Tara Strong and written by Tom Mason); "The Smee Shake Boogie Break" (voiced and created by Jeff Bennett); "Starship Corona" (voiced by Jess Harnell and written by Julian Stone); "SuperWally" (voiced by Tom Kenny and written by Julian Stone); and "Woody Woodpecker" (voiced by Eric Bauza and written by Mike Young).

A Moment for Kids is a sub-series of A Moment Of Your Time, presented by CurtCo Media and produced by Jenny Curtis. The series was created during the current quarantine period in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic with the mission of providing a space for expression, collaboration, community, and solidarity.

