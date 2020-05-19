Transformers Star Megan Fox Splits From Husband Brian Austin Green

✖

Actress Megan Fox, best known for appearing in the Transformers movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and cult horror film Jennifer's Body, has separated from her husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green. Green confirmed the news in the latest episode of his podcast, saying: "I just want to be able to clear the air on everything that's been going on. We sort of made the decision early on to not comment on our relationship...I wanted to sort of put everything in context...I wanted it coming from my mouth, I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it, I don't want to have to talk about this anymore, Megan doesn't want to talk about it."

In the new episode of …With Brian Austin Green, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor said that the pair felt distant after Fox returned from filming at the end of 2019, adding: "She said, 'I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me.' I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her, because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt."

"We talked about it some more and we decided, 'You know what, let’s separate for a bit… and so we did.' And people started seeing in the tabloids that I was in Malibu a little more, she was in Calabasas. And things just didn't really change from there and the reality started sinking in of 'Maybe this is what it is.'"

Fox and Green began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith. The pair first were engaged in 2006, called it off in 2009 and were later engaged again and married in 2010. Green opened up about their time together and now separating, saying: "The reality is we've been together for 15 years and we've been married for ten and we have three amazing children and there's the sense of loss of 'how do I go on with this big part of my life that I've always known and loved and shared, changing' what does that landscape look like? What does that life look like?"

The two have three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, whom Green says they will continue to take vacations and spend holidays with together despite no longer being married.

"We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me. As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll still do family vacations and we'll do holidays with the family and really make that a focus for the kids."

Green also revealed that his opening up about the situation was to hopefully prevent anyone on the outside looking in from shifting blame and pointing fingers, noting that the press attention it will bring isn't out of the ordinary for them.

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," he added. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us."

