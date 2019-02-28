Marvel

Oscars Viewers are Shocked that ‘Ant-Man’ Star Paul Rudd Doesn’t Appear to Age

Paul Rudd was one of the many celebrities to present at the 91st Academy Awards and fans are still […]

By

Paul Rudd was one of the many celebrities to present at the 91st Academy Awards and fans are still shocked that the Ant-Man star refuses to age.

The actor took the stage with American Horror Story‘s Sarah Paulson to present the award for Best Visual Effects, which ended up going to First Man‘s Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles, and J. D. Schwalm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 49-year-old actor is less than two months away from his 50th birthday, but you’d never know it. He barely looks like he’s aged since the days of Clueless and Romeo + Juliet.

Paul Rudd has over 100 acting credits to his name, but is best known these days for playing Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first appeared in the MCU in Ant-Man, followed by Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He will also be returning for Avengers: Endgame and many believe he is the key to saving the day.

Many fans took to Twitter to comment on how good the actor looks. It’s a topic that comes up often, but people never cease to be shocked.

The Collective Questioning

The Dark Bargain

The Secret Formula

The Vampire Theory

The Unproblematic Factor

The Fincher Theory

The Visual Effects Parallel

The Big Question

You can catch Paul Rudd on the big screen next in Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts