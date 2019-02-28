Oscars Viewers are Shocked that ‘Ant-Man’ Star Paul Rudd Doesn’t Appear to Age

Paul Rudd was one of the many celebrities to present at the 91st Academy Awards and fans are still shocked that the Ant-Man star refuses to age.

The actor took the stage with American Horror Story‘s Sarah Paulson to present the award for Best Visual Effects, which ended up going to First Man‘s Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles, and J. D. Schwalm.

The 49-year-old actor is less than two months away from his 50th birthday, but you’d never know it. He barely looks like he’s aged since the days of Clueless and Romeo + Juliet.

Paul Rudd has over 100 acting credits to his name, but is best known these days for playing Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first appeared in the MCU in Ant-Man, followed by Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He will also be returning for Avengers: Endgame and many believe he is the key to saving the day.

Many fans took to Twitter to comment on how good the actor looks. It’s a topic that comes up often, but people never cease to be shocked.

The Collective Questioning

We all just googled “Paul Rudd age” right? — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) February 25, 2019

The Dark Bargain

Paul Rudd, what dark bargain have you cut with the Gods of Time. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 25, 2019

The Secret Formula

Paul Rudd drop the skincare routine. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 25, 2019

The Vampire Theory

honestly I feel very sorry for Paul Rudd who will have to watch all his loved ones wither and grow old while he remains charmingly boyish until the world ends — Zabeth Russell (@zabsters) February 25, 2019

The Unproblematic Factor

Paul Rudd is here to remind us how well you age when you mind your own business and aren’t problematic. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YnQPx9AfCb — ????? (@itsjustanx) February 25, 2019

The Fincher Theory

Paul Rudd is Benjamin Button-ing. #oscars — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 25, 2019

The Visual Effects Parallel

What a great person to present the visual effects because Paul Rudd looks like he’s been digitally made to look like he’s never aged. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7FjT3oDEcz — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) February 25, 2019

The Big Question

Paul Rudd in 1999 and 2019.



I’ve got questions. pic.twitter.com/4ReHcXoAeF — Alex Syse (@alexsyse) February 25, 2019

You can catch Paul Rudd on the big screen next in Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.