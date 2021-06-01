Teen Goes Viral After Punching Bear to Rescue Dogs

Sometimes you have got to take matters into your own hands. In the case of Hailey Morinico, 17, that means fighting off a bear that's randomly appear in her backyard during an afternoon stroll. Over the weekend, a TikTok went mega-viral showing Morinico pushing a black bear off a brick wall outside of her house. At the time, the bear was traveling along with two cubs when Morinico's dogs approached it.

Morinico then hears the scuffle and goes over to save her dogs from an overly protective mama bear. Luckily for her, everything was captured on a security camera and has quickly spread through all of social media — yes, that includes the moment Morinico uses her own hands to push the massive bear off the wall.

SHE SHOVED A BEAR pic.twitter.com/a46vljFNV7 — cat (@9livesrock) June 1, 2021

Morinico went on to upload a TikTok video herself explaining the situation from her vantage point. At first, the teen says, she expected another dog or vermin had gotten into their yard and that's what her dogs were going wild after. "And when I go over there to see what they're barking at I'm, like, that's a funny looking dog," Morinico says in the TikTok video. "And by the time I get there, the bear is literally like taking up one of my dogs. She is the baby and as her slave, I have to protect her."

Morinico adds, "Push a bear, push an apex predator, man...to be honest, I don't think I like pushed her that hard. I just pushed her enough to lose her balance."

Regardless, the internet is on fire as people chat about the incident, and you can keep scrolling to see what they're saying.