Teen Goes Viral After Punching Bear to Rescue Dogs
Sometimes you have got to take matters into your own hands. In the case of Hailey Morinico, 17, that means fighting off a bear that's randomly appear in her backyard during an afternoon stroll. Over the weekend, a TikTok went mega-viral showing Morinico pushing a black bear off a brick wall outside of her house. At the time, the bear was traveling along with two cubs when Morinico's dogs approached it.
Morinico then hears the scuffle and goes over to save her dogs from an overly protective mama bear. Luckily for her, everything was captured on a security camera and has quickly spread through all of social media — yes, that includes the moment Morinico uses her own hands to push the massive bear off the wall.
SHE SHOVED A BEAR pic.twitter.com/a46vljFNV7— cat (@9livesrock) June 1, 2021
Morinico went on to upload a TikTok video herself explaining the situation from her vantage point. At first, the teen says, she expected another dog or vermin had gotten into their yard and that's what her dogs were going wild after. "And when I go over there to see what they're barking at I'm, like, that's a funny looking dog," Morinico says in the TikTok video. "And by the time I get there, the bear is literally like taking up one of my dogs. She is the baby and as her slave, I have to protect her."
Morinico adds, "Push a bear, push an apex predator, man...to be honest, I don't think I like pushed her that hard. I just pushed her enough to lose her balance."
Regardless, the internet is on fire as people chat about the incident, and you can keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Went WWE
I love my cat. But do I love him enough to push a grizzly bear to save him? This lady loves her dogs! She went WWE on a grizzly to save her dogs! 🤷🏼♂️ @ bakedlikepie on TikTok. Security cam footage. pic.twitter.com/3u9dAib6tS— 🏳️🌈 Lance 🏳️🌈 Resistance + Kindness = Change (@LanceUSA70) June 1, 2021
Full Force
🎧Hailey on Memorial Day when her dogs were suddenly face-to-face with a huge bear and its own cub scaling a wall next to her house. Maternal Instinct and strength 💪full force Bear Lost #HelpTheBear @bakedlikepie TikTok @Kara_Eytcheson @CONTEMPRA_INN🌹 https://t.co/RfCW7j10ol— ContempraINN🌹 (@CONTEMPRA_INN) June 1, 2021
Not First Rodeo
This was absolutely not her first rodeo
HELP THE BEAR pic.twitter.com/RmLyiFwrwP— Kara ✨🌻 (@Kara_Eytcheson) June 1, 2021
Fearless
HELP THE BEAR— calm until i freak out then its pretty bad (@calmandfunny) June 1, 2021
People react to a viral TikTok video of a woman fearlessly pushing a bear away in her backyard, before running inside to protect her dogs
Twitter = Undefeated
The fact that ‘Mystikal’ and ‘HELP THE BEAR’ is trending because of this video is the exact reason why Twitter will forever be the top tier social media app. https://t.co/O558zzp8GP— Kendra (@_TaintedBeauty) June 1, 2021
Help the Bear
I'M A LION WITH NO HAIR, IF YOU EVER SEE ME IN THE FORREST FIGHTING WITH A GRIZZLY BEAR....HELP THE BEAR!!! - Mystikal
I love it here sometimes 😹 https://t.co/aNMNv2btFy— Asian Doll Filter (@JumpinJacq) June 1, 2021
R U Crazy
She pushed the bear with both of her hands!!! The bear was like "bitch R U crazy" https://t.co/IAVzHvwGVn— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) June 1, 2021