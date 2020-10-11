Goat Shocks Villagers Walking on Hind Legs and Now People Think The Witch Is Real

✖

Spend much time on the internet and you know that it's all about cool animal videos, but one such animal video from India has the internet more freaked out than laughing. A short video of a goat walking through a village in India on his hind legs has the internet freaking out that The Witch, a 2015 horror film starring The New Mutants' Anya Taylor-Joy, might actually be real -- and considering how bonkers 2020 has been thus far, we're not taking any chances.

In the video posted by Triangle News (via New York Post), a black billy goat just decided to take a little stroll on his back legs -- meaning he was walking upright like a person might -- in Telwara, Bihar. The goat walks for about 33 feet while villagers look on in what is definitely not something you see every day.

But while the goat's village stroll is both weird and impressive, it's also just a touch creepy, especially for those who have seen The Witch. Released in 2016, the horror supernatural horror film follows a Puritan family who encounters forces of evil in the woods beyond their New England farm and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Thomasina, who ultimately joins a coven of witches after being lured to do so by Black Phillip -- the family goat who turns out to be Satan. In the film, the goat is seen being generally creepy more than a few times -- he plays a significant role, after all -- but there are moments in which he stands up on his back legs in a fashion very similar to the goat in the Indian video.

While the goat in the video seems to be pretty harmless, the goat from The Witch is an entirely different story. While the animal star of the horror film is not in fact Satan, it turned out he was a devil to work with. The Witch actor Ralph Ineson told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2016 that the goat -- whose real name is Charlie -- was truly horrible.

"I didn't have a lot of gas in the tank, really," Ineson said. "He was horrible. Really, really horrible. From the moment we set eyes on each other it was just kind of hate at first sight. He had two modes: chilling out and doing nothing or attacking me."

What do you think about this wild video of the walking goat? Have you seen The Witch? Does this goat remind you of him? Let us know in the comments!