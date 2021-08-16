Walt Disney World Permanently Closing One Disney Springs Experience

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic previously shut down all operations at the likes of Walt Disney World parks and their shopping collective, Disney Springs. Though the gates are open on the parks and the shops, one major investment from Disney will not re-open as a result of the pandemic with the House of Mouse revealing today that The NBA Experience at Disney Springs will cease all operations. As reported by Cinema Blend, The NBA Experience previously opened in August of 2019 and was open for just seven months before the pandemic forced its doors closed. Unlike other shops and experiences at Disney Springs, it never re-opened.

Occupying a space previously held by DisneyQuest, The NBA Experience was touted as being a "first-of-its-kind space" that would allow guests to "live out (their) hoop fantasies." An official description from the website reads: "This impressive venue merges the magic of Disney with the thrills of the NBA. Once you step through the Player Entry Tunnel, you’ll hear the welcoming roar of an excited crowd—and embark on a full player journey, from training drills to competitions to championships and beyond."

Across The NBA Experience were stations that allowed guests to fulfill their fantasies of playing on the court in the NBA including practicing dunking skills, hitting the game winning shot, and testing your skills "in a series of Combine drills that give real-time feedback on your performance."

Disney says this will not impact their other partnerships with the NBA or their business relationship with the Orlando Magic. Disney will share an update about the future of the NBA Experience location at a later date. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 16, 2021

Not everything at The NBA Experience required physical capability though with other areas including Arcade Area, "Go old school with classic basketball arcade games or show off your swagger with the latest video games and immersive experiences;" and an NBA draft experience, "live your hoop dreams as you experience the incredible moment of being drafted by an NBA or WNBA team and get your photo op with the commissioner!"

With The NBA Experience now closed though, Disney Springs has a major area to fill out for returning guests. The building itself is 44,000 square feet and two stories, so we can likely expect details on what might go in the space in the coming months. Though DisneyQuest itself was replaced there has long been chatter from Disney fans about hope for a revival.