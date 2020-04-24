Here's How to Get Free Wendy's Chicken Nuggets on Friday

The Coronavirus Pandemic has cast a dark shadow over the world - but there are still some bright spots to be found. Wendy's is doing its part to make people feel better (and give them a safe destination outside their homes) by offering out free chick nuggets at its drive-thru locations. The offer is for today, Friday, April 24th at all Wendy's drive thru locations. The fast food provider decided to run the promotion in response to what seems to be a serious uptick in business and/or attention from consumers in recent weeks, as fast food re have once again become valuable commodities for millions of people.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru. No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Wendy's has distinguished itself as one of the more shrewd companies when it comes to social media branding; the Wendy's Twitter feed has practically become infamous for its snappy retorts, funny jokes, and downright savage trash-talk of the competition. You also probably noticed that the Wendy's picked the auspicious date of 4/20 to announce the promotion; one has to wonder just how many stoners out there heard the words "free nuggets" and started heading for a Wendy's, without bothering with the details - or just went there because the promotion put the idea in their heads. One scroll through the thread of tweets above suggests that it was a considerable amount.

As stated, fast food chains have suddenly become valuable commodities to communities all over the world, in light of the Coronavirus Pandemic. They're providing (relatively) safe and affordable food options to those struggling with budgets or grocery access, and the major chains from McDonalds, Buger King, Taco Bell and now Wendy's have all found some form of promotion to give away food to consumers. It's just one of the interesting social changes that this virus outbreak has forced.

Wendy's Free 4-pc Crispy or Spicy nuggets are available Friday, April 24th at drive-thru locations.

at drive-thru locations. No other purchase is necessary.

(Presumably) Limit one per order.

