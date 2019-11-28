What Time Does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Start & How to Watch

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start? That’s the question being asked all morning and luckily for you, we have the answer. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9AM ET. Every year, thousands of people take to the streets of New York City and millions of fans tune in across the country to see all of the intricate floats and musical performances in what’s become a holiday tradition. But if you’re wondering if you have to wake up early to catch all of the festivities, we have you covered with all of the information you’ll need to make the most out of the event.

Here’s what you need to know about the big Thanksgiving Day event:

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9am EST on NBC on Thursday, November 28th. The event will run for about three hours, ending around 12pm EST.

If you’re wondering how to stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online, we have even more information for you! Viewers can access the live stream of the parade on NBC.com or the various NBC apps, though they’ll need a cable login to authorize the stream.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also working with Verizon once again for this year’s broadcast, allowing users to experience the event as if they’re actually there with Verizon 360º Live.

Once again, this year’s live event will be hosted by the TODAY Show‘s Yoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker, with personalities such as Jimmy Fallon and Carson Daly expected to make appearances.

Cover photo by Xinhua/Li Rui via Getty Images