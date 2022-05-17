Wingstop Testing New Chicken Sandwich, Offering 11 Different Flavor Varieties

✖

If you thought the chicken sandwich wars were over, think again. The battle continues and now Wingstop, best known for their wings, is getting in on things with a twist. The brand is testing the new Wingstop Chicken sandwich at more than 60 test locations with the new sandwich available in any of the brand's 11 signature flavors. That's right, chicken sandwich fans don't have to limit themselves to offerings of "regular" or "spicy", an innovation that sets this sandwich apart from the rest.

According to Wingstop, each sandwich is made to order with the chicken able to be hand sauced and tossed in any of their 11 flavors. The sandwich comes on a buttery toasted bun with pickles and customers can even take things one step further by dunking the sandwich in their iconic ranch. The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available as a combo including fries, drink, and dip for $7.99, but can also be ordered a la carte for $5.49. However, there is one small catch: it's only available in a limited area. The sandwich is being tested in over 60 restaurants in Columbus, Ohio, Fresno, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando Florida. It's also available only for a limited time — though chicken sandwich fans are no doubt hoping the sandwich will branch out beyond those markets.

Wingstop's new sandwich is just the latest entry in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars. Earlier this month, Popeyes, the brand that effectively launched the battle in the first place, rolled out their latest contender as well with the new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

"Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since. We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I'm especially excited to bring to our guests," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui offered in a press release.

That sandwich is receiving a limited-time nationwide rollout at participating locations and will retail for $4.99 dependent on location.

The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available now in limited markets for a limited time.

Will you be checking out the Wingstop chicken sandwich? Which is your favorite entry in the chicken sandwich wars? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!