Wingstop Brings Viral Meme to Life With Release of Custom “Lemon Pepper 1s” Sneakers

For sneaker fans, the Air Jordan Wings logo is iconic, but in recent years it’s also become a viral meme when snack fans noticed the similarities between the logo and that of fast casual restaurant Wingstop. On both Twitter and TikTok, fans couldn’t help joking that pairs of Nike Air Jordan’s bearing the Wings logo were “Wingstop Shoes” and now art — or at least internet memes — is inspiring reality. On Wednesday, Wingstop revealed their very first “Lemon Pepper 1” shoes, a custom shoe made and designed in collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon to make “Wingstop Shoes” a reality.

“When our fans on social media asked for our flavor in the form of a fashion-forward shoe, we jumped on the opportunity for our fans to flaunt Wingstop on their feet,” Marisa Carona, Wingstop’s chief growth officer said in a statement. “We’re pumped to work with The Shoe Surgeon — a fellow brand at the height of culture — for our entrance into the sneaker game.”

The Lemon Pepper 1s — feature a color scheme and details specific to Wingstop. The forest green leather is a nod to the brand’s color while cream suede is described as being a nod to their scratch-made ranch. Shaggy tan suede is said to echo the texture of Wingstop’s classic and boneless wings, crispy tenders, and Thigh Bites, all of which customers can get cooked to order. The shoes also have some unique features outside of the color scheme. The tongue of the shoes features a packet of lemon pepper seasoning while that same panel features craft paper texture from dyneema leather to mirror a brown paper bag. The shoe liner matches that of Wingstop hoagies and boats and reads “Wings. Fries. Sides, Repeat.” And of course, the heel features the Wingstop logo making these truly “Wingstop Shoes”. The details don’t stop there, though. The shoes come in a co-branded box with extra laces and sneaker nests and the box itself comes in a large canvas bag mimicking Wingstop’s takeout bag, complete with slogan “Where Flavor Gets Its Wings”.”

“I Love making commercial cool,” Dominic Ciambrone, The Shoe Surgeon founder said. “Partnering with Wingstop came full circle in bringing a fun meme to life with the Lemon Pepper 1s.”

For fans wanting to get their own pair of Lemon Pepper 1s, the shoes are an exclusive release. Fans will need to register for Wingstop’s fan club The Club and reply or comment to posts made on the brand’s Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter using the hashtag #LemonPepper1s to enter to win a pair.

Will you be checking out Wingstop’s Lemon Pepper 1s? What do you think about this viral meme made reality? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!