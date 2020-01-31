Fantastic Four Fan Art Imagines Superman's Brandon Routh as Mister Fantastic

Before long at all — if it hasn't already started — Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios will begin the casting process for the Fantastic Four. Once a Marvel property that had its live-action rights owned by 20th Century Fox, the character's are now back within Feige's toolbox. Now that Marvel's First Family is set to make its long-anticipated leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been fan-casting their respective choices for the likes of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing with a primary focusing coming of the first two characters — Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Many have hoped real-life couple John Krasinki and Emily Blunt would end up as the characters and now, another fan artist has imagined a different familiar face in the role. Instagram fan artist @TheBatFlashHunterDesign threw Superman Returns and Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh in the role and as it turns out, it's a pretty spot-on fan casting choice.

Borrowing some from Routh's recent appearance as the Kingdom Come Superman from The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, the actor appears in a classic Fantastic Four look complete with that iconic "4" insignia. See the piece for yourself below.

Routh is currently playing Ray Palmer/The Atom on Legends of Tomorrow but will leave as a series regular at some point this season. Last December, the Iowa native revealed in an interview he prepared for his Crisis role as it was his last time ever playing the Man of Steel.

"I approached it as if it was the final time. It was important for me," Routh explained. "That's one of the things I had to get off the phone with Marc [Guggenheim] and consider and think about. Because if I continued to leave the door open and keep wanting more, then I was never going to be fulfilled, and that wasn't a place where I wanted to leave things. So I approached this as, no matter how much screen time I had or whatever story this ends up being, I'm grateful to have had this opportunity and I'm going to be okay with whatever this is."

