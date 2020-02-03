Loki Fans Think He Looks Like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in Disney+ First Look

The first look at the Disney+ Loki series has arrived and as soon as it started circulating online, fans instantly drew a connection with Todd Phillips' Joker. The only shot we received Loki (Tom Hiddleston) coincidentally came as he remained in custody sitting in a prison jumpsuit. As the Asgardian God of Mischief speaks to someone off-screen, he wears his flowing black hair slicked back behind his ears — most definitely not unlike what we've seen from Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck in Joker.

It's likely not a comparison Disney and Marvel want to see after Joker became well-known for its hard-R rating dealing with the difficult subject matter — that's not stopping fans of both Marvel and DC from making the connections between the two.

Keep scrolling to see what Loki and Joker fans are saying. Do you see the comparison? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Loki is expected to hit Disney+ sometime next spring.