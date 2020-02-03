The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Official Synopsis Released

Marvel Studios has published an official synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after debuting its first look footage during the Super Bowl. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame — where a 112-year-old Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the star-spangled shield of Captain America to right-hand man Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) after parting ways with longtime best friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier partners the "frenemies" once again as they embark on a global adventure to thwart the plans of the returned Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), whose machinations forced a schism between the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," the synopsis reads. "The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall."

The six-episode limited series is part of an unprecedented effort to intertwine the film and television sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to expand further with fellow Disney+ series WandaVision, centered on the idyllic, sitcom-like life of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), and Loki, following the time-traveling misadventures of the titular demigod of mischief (Tom Hiddleston).

"Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige said during an unveiling of the streaming service in April. "These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes."

Feige continued, "These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen."

The coming Disney+ series — to be followed by Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and the animated What If...? — gives Marvel Studios the opportunity to continue to build out its franchise on both the big and small screen.

"I’ve been [at Marvel] for almost 20 years. And being able to build the MCU, and build a 23-movie Infinity Saga was great," Feige said during an appearance at Brazil's CCXP in December. After Endgame, Feige wondered, "'What can we do next?'" The answer: series that are "very, very special."

"And will all, for the first time, interlink. So the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+, and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth," Feige added. "It’s exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres exclusively on Disney+ later this year.

