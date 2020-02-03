The Internet Is Obsessed with WandaVision's First TV Spot

The Super Bowl is still going on, but millions are glued to their phones at the moment. Thanks to Marvel Studios and Disney, one of the game's biggest commercials has gone live. The sizzle reel for Disney+ has gone live, and fans got a special look at WandaVision for the very first time. And as you can see in the slides below, the reactions are all great.

As you can see below, the first TV spot for WandaVision shows how wacky this new series will be. The project, which is set after Avengers: Endgame, will follow Wanda as she reunites with Vision. The pair appear to be living their best suburban lives, but fans will notice all things are not what they seem. After all, it seems Wanda is living in a fantasy world, and it is made up of famous sitcoms like Full House, Roseanne, and more.

Of course, there are some easter eggs to spot in this quirky trailer. For one, Wanda shows up in full Scarlet Witch gear, and yes - that does include the headband. Vision is back in his full android form, and that is just the start of things with WandaVision. In one shot, Wanda is visibly pregnant while another clip shows the adoring couple panicking over their now-invisible twins. This has led to plenty of speculation about the couple's canon children coming into power as they do in the Young Avengers comic, and we'll only be so lucky to see that come to fruition.

What do you think about this first-look at WandaVision? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

