New Spider-Man 5 Update Might Finally Give Marvel Fans a Timeline for the Sequel’s Release

Even before Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released, there was talk about what was next for Tom Holland’s web-slinging hero. The actor himself seemed to speak about the film in terms of finality, making many Marvel fans believe that his time as the hero was perhaps at a close and that a real passing-of-the-torch moment was on the horizon for the MCU favorite. It’s possible that was true at one point, but after Spider-Man: Brand New Day became one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time and made over $2.4 billion at the global box office, there was no way that Sony or Marvel would let a fifth film not get made in the not-too-distant future.

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To that end, Marvel fans have been wondering about the timing of the next Spider-Man for a few reasons. Previously, the Tom Holland franchise only took two years in between each film, with a whole trilogy releasing from 2017 to 2021; then came the five year gap between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Brand New Day. A new update today might finally give fans some idea of the patience they’ll need to harness, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures, the distributor of the Spider-Man movies, for the next three years. Which begs the question, once again, what about Spider-Man 5?

Brand New Day Director Signs Deal With Sony as Fans Wait for Spider-Man 5

Sony Pictures confirmed today’s deal with Destin Daniel Cretton, revealing that the deal isn’t for the filmmaker’s directing output but rather that it extends to movies he will produce through his production company, Hisako Films. In their reporting on the deal, though, The Hollywood Reporter noted that “Sony is said to be, naturally, very eager to get Cretton back in the chair for a Brand New Day follow-up.”

It’s worth noting that in the time surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s release, Cretton has been tapped for some other major jobs. His next project will be the live-action Naruto movie for Lionsgate, which is scheduled to start filming next year, with no official release date set for it yet. He’s also been tapped to direct a big-screen reboot of Hawaii Five-0 for Paramount. To that end, at least the next two years of Cretton’s career are spoken for in some way, meaning that he likely wouldn’t be able to direct the fifth Spider-Man until late 2027 at the very earliest, meaning that a 2028 premiere is certainly possible but far from confirmed in any meaningful way.

If we look back at the development timeline for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it’s worth noting that Cretton became attached to the film in September of 2024, though Tom Holland and Zendaya being in both The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three meant a slight delay in filming (along with a schedule shuffle). Filming started in August 2025 and wrapped in December, ahead of the July 2026 release date.

All that in mind, assuming a fifth Spider-Man starts to get written sometime next year, the wait for the movie could go back to the timeline fans were used to, but the trouble is that the success of the film has bolstered its two already in-demand stars and turned its director into someone every studio wants to work with.

The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day should deliver the message that a slight wait for a sequel can actually build anticipation in an even bigger way, meaning that rushing to get the fifth film out might actually be the wrong move. Luckily, they have no choice and have to wait on their director, even if they gave him a major incentive to keep working on the studio lot.