Avengers: Infinity War VFX Test Sees Vision Brutally Murder Corvus Glaive

Avengers: Infinity War had a lot going on in its hero-packed roster and run-and-gun Thanos heist storyline. However, one of the most dramatic plot threads Infinity War gave us was the tragic love story between Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Vision and Wanda managed to forge a love connection despite being on opposite sides of the law after the Sakovia Accords - but just when they were contemplating 'together forever,' Thanos' henchmen The Black Order attacked. Vision and Scarlet Witch were outpowered by the might of Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight, and needed repeated saves from their Avengers teammates. However, a VFX test for Avengers: Infinity War reveals that Marvel considered a much more deadly version of Vision for the Corvus Glaive fight.

It's easy for Avengers: Infinity War to make fans forget that there's a reason The Vision was given the Mind Infinity Stone to protect: simply put, he's one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Corvus Glaive got the drop and severely injured Vision early on, so the android hero wasn't able to muster his full power during the film - right up until Thanos horribly murdered him, by ripping the Mind Stone out of his forehead. However, as you can see, in a battle with his full powers like density manipulation, strength and speed, Vision could actually make short work of someone like Corvus Glaive.

Of course, Marvel purists would point out that Corvus Glaive's power set involves him being immortal while still holding his Glaive, so technically, if going by Marvel Comics lore, this particular battle strategy by Vision wouldn't work out. Then again, Avengers: Infinity War didn't exactly take extensive time to explain Corvus Glaive's power set and mythology - or even refer to him by name, for that matter. So few fans would've noticed if Vision went against established continuity to rip out his heart.

Marvel's The Infinity Saga Box Set has revealed many new Easter eggs, deleted scenes, or other behind-the-scenes extras, which are creating intrigue for the MCU Phases I-III, all over again. Stay tuned for more.

