Chris Pratt Gives a Musical Tour of His Office and It's Hysterical

Chris Pratt's career has taken many interesting turns over the years, starting off in television and moving on to big movie franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, the actor also known as Star-Lord decided to gave fans a hilarious little tour of some of the items in his office. In the post's caption, Pratt revealed that he's started a new company called Indivisible Productions. In the video, the actor takes you on a musical journey through career posters ranging from Everwood and Parks and Rec to Guardians of the Galaxy and The LEGO Movie all the way to Jurassic World and Avengers: Infinity. You can hear Pratt singing favorites like "Hooked on a Feeling" and "Everything Is Awesome," but he hilarious ends the clip on the Infinity War poster, saying, “Dude, why would you punch Thanos?"

“A musical sneak peek at the walls inside my office. So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey. I’ve started a company. Indivisible Productions; One nation, Under God, Indivisible. Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you’re welcome, but it’s whatever,” Pratt wrote.

You can check out the video in the post below:

Pratt's video also coincided with yesterday's news that he's starring in a new series, which will be executive produced by the actor through Indivisible Productions. The series is called The Terminal List and will see Pratt team up with Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua who will helm the pilot as well as executive produce for MRC Television. The in-development series does not yet have a network attached.

The Terminal List is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name and is described as a conspiracy thriller that follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

The Terminal List is reportedly being envisioned as a multiple-season series as opposed to a limited series and may be shopped out to premium cable networks as well as streaming services

As for Pratt's other projects, the actor is currently in production on the sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, which also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Theo Von, amongst others. Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) directs on a script from Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque (Ozark). The Tomorrow War is set for release on December 25th.

