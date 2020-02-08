Did Jaimie Alexander Just Tease Lady Sif's Return in Loki?

Jaimie Alexander could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent Instagram Live video, the fan-favorite Blindspot alum made mention of an upcoming project she's part of that she couldn't say anything about. Naturally, it's pretty reasonable to believe she could be referring to a Marvel-centric property. You know, since Kevin Feige and his minions are known to keep things uber secret — so secret, in fact, actors don't even know what movie they're starring in half the time. Right, Gwyneth?

"Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven't lost that gift," Alexander said in response to a fan question about her riding a horse while wielding a sword. "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

Just as it happens to be, Loki is currently in production as we speak, so it's easy to gravitate towards that first, especially since it'll be filming into the spring. Alexander is also on the hook for one more season of NBC's Blindspot, which airs this summer. If that production happens alongside Loki, that means Alexander was likely hinting at Thor: Love and Thunder, if it is in fact a Marvel property she's playing coy about.

After Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters, Feige explained where Sif had gone during Ragnarok, suggesting she had been banished from Asgard after Loki (Tom Hiddleston) pretended to be Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

"What has Loki been doing on that throne in guise of Odin? And we always liked the idea that he was doing a good job! He was doing a good, but shortsighted job," Feige said at the time. "The trains were running on time, but he wasn't paying attention to anything else going on in the universe or in the realms. ... So that was always one idea. And the idea that he would have to get rid of Heimdall, because Heimdall can see everything. That was an idea - and probably the Warriors Three, to discount them... which is probably an answer to a question I've been asked a few times today: Sif was probably banished. She's off somewhere."

Loki is set to hit Disney+ next spring.

Where else do you think Lady Sif could pop up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!