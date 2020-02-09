Sounds Like James Gunn Has Started Working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn is a busy man! The director may be known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel, but he's also making a rare shift to helm The Suicide Squad for DC. Gunn recently revealed that he'd be wrapping up filming for the DC Extended Universe movie soon, but first, they have some scenes to shoot in Panama. Last week, Gunn took to Instagram to answer some fan questions and revealed that The Suicide Squad will be different in tone from Guardians of the Galaxy. That's especially impressive now that we know he's working on both movies at the same time. Yesterday, someone tweeted to Gunn, assuming he wouldn't be working with both companies simultaneously, and Gunn replied to confirm the opposite.

“I’m doing Marvel & DC at the same time right now,” Gunn revealed.

You can check out the interaction below:

I’m doing Marvel & DC at the same time right now! 🤝 https://t.co/g0us40dejh — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2020

Many people commented on the post:

“James Gunn out here single-handedly stopping the ‘Marvel v DC’ debates,” @RachelLeishman wrote.

“Maybe you can help pitch a Marvel vs DC crossover,” @eisadore1 suggested.

“And I'm excited for both, in equal measure,” @RandyS0725 replied.

Currently, not a lot of information is known about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as it's not listed on Marvel's Phase Four line-up. However, the cast is expected to return and Gunn recently shared that the movie would take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Currently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. does not have a release date.

