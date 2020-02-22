Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Is Excited for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Brie Larson is our kind of people! The Academy Award-winning actor who is best known for playing Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe often posts about some of our favorite content ranging from Star Wars to Wonder Woman, and her latest tweet proves she's also a fan of gaming. A whole bunch of new information was revealed this week about Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, and Larson is clearly excited to play. The actor took to Twitter today to have any emotional reaction over the game's "five brand new villagers."

"I'm crying," Larson wrote as a reply to @ACWorldBlog's tweet.

You can check out the Twitter exchange below:

“A closer look at five brand new villagers coming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! Smiling face Which one would you love to see on your deserted island next month?,” @ACWorldBlog wrote.

Larson also retweeted the following:

RT if you haven’t stopped thinking about animal crossing new horizons and will continue to do so until March 20, 2020. — ☼ bri ☼ (@ahappybri) February 22, 2020

Here's how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

