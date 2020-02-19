How to Watch Nintendo's Animal Crossing Direct

As was recently announced, Nintendo is set to hold a new Nintendo Direct tomorrow morning, specifically focused on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the upcoming Nintendo Switch entry in the iconic Animal Crossing franchise. As for what said Direct will contain, it's anybody's guess at this point. All that's really known is that it will shed some light on New Horizons, and should provide further details on what's already been revealed. Read on to see all the details, including how to watch!

Specifically, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct is set to take place tomorrow morning, February 20th, at 6AM PT/9AM ET. It's described as being roughly 25 minutes in length, and will feature an "in-depth look" at the upcoming video game. In all likelihood, this will mean showcasing a bunch of gameplay as well as describing any changes that have been made from previous video games in the franchise at length. Given her popularity, it's also possible that the new Nintendo Direct will directly address how to get Isabelle, the lovable dog from Animal Crossing: New Leaf, in the game.

Tune in on February 20 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m ET for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! pic.twitter.com/3j4EaUw8Pl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

You can watch the new Nintendo Direct, which might possibly archive elsewhere after the fact, below:

Here's how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

