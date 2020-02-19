Daniel Radcliffe Shoots Down Moon Knight Rumors

Few shows are as anticipated as Disney's upcoming Moon Knight series for Disney+, which will officially bring Moony into the MCU. That said, we still don't know much about the 2021 series, including who will play the lead role of Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector. A recent rumor suggested that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe had been approached to play the role, and while reactions to that news were mostly positive, it seems the star isn't in the running for the role. Radcliffe spoke to ComingSoon.net about the rumors and unfortunately shot them down, but he did say he wouldn't be opposed to taking on a franchise again.

“If I was ever to go back into a franchise, I think the bar for that script would be even higher than anything else,” Radcliffe said. “Before you can sign on to being in anything for multiple years, you have to be sure you’re really going to love it all the time. I’m not averse to doing any kind of franchise thing in the future again, that could be fun. But the Moon Knight rumors are untrue, I can officially debunk that one, I haven’t heard anything about it.”

So it seems as of now this rumor is false, though after all the love the casting received, perhaps Marvel reaches out after all.

For those who aren't familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn't his only personality. Inside Marc's head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren't comfortable going.

