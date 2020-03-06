Dave Bautista Has Joined TikTok and It Looks Like He's Having Too Much Fun

TikTok has become one of the places to be on social media, and now WWE superstar and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is officially on the platform. Bautista opted to do something kind of perfect actually for his Tik Tok debut, as his first post used a face stretching filter to make an immediate and hilarious impression. He then followed that up with an expression that looked as if he was about to run through you and a voice that was something out of an old cartoon. The combination of that and the large lips on the screen make for a hilarious visual, and he was clearly having a good time as he captioned it with "Yeahhhh... IM AN IDIOT! 🤪" You can check out everything he said below.

Bautista said "What's up everyone! I just wanted to let you know that I'm on Tik Tok." He then looked at the screen and said "this is for kids" before signing off."

You can check out the post right here, and we look forward to even more craziness from Bautista on TikTok.

Bautista will return to the big screen in My Spy later this month, but after that fans are looking forward to his reprisal of the Drax role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista also recently teased an idea had by director James Gun about a Drax Mantis team-up movie, and we kind of want to see it after hearing the idea.

“What I would like to do is honestly, and this is not my idea, I'm stealing this idea, James Gunn had the idea to do a Drax/Mantis movie, and that’s what I’d be up for because there’s just too much fun there...Well, he wanted to do it, he had an idea for it. It’s just Marvel has their slot for the next five years and they know how their story is going to go. It’s hard for them just to have an idea for a film and say ‘Yeah, we want to fit that into here.’ It just didn’t fit into their schedule.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

