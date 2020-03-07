Tom Holland Spider-Man Clown Suit Meme Goes Viral

Spider-Man tried out a brand new clown suit in this strange meme that graced Twitter this week. The social media platform is no stranger to the odd weird reaction image or clip. But, it is strange to see Tom Holland talking to Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan and asking for a suit, only to be presented with a real live clown costume. Later down in the thread, EUGENED included the blank green screen version to make your own version of the grand reveal. People on Twitter absolutely loved the absurdity of mixing the resilient clown meme with anything Spider-Man. One can only shudder to think about what kind of terrible positions Holland might end up in thanks to that green screen. Check out the results for yourself down below.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man could end up in some very strange positions if Holland has his way. He recently told MTV that he would love to be in Marvel’s upcoming wild-looking Disney+ series WandaVision. The star made his personal plea to Marvel Studios brass.

"I think the WandaVision show looks really cool," Holland said. "I don't really know what it's about and it looks very stylistic, it almost looks like a bit of a sitcom with the way they've shot it. I don't really understand what is going on but it looks really cool. Paul and Elisabeth are like two of the nicest people I know and I would love to work with them some more and get to know them a little bit better. So if I could put Spider-Man in the WandaVision show that'd be great Kevin Feige, so if you want to do that you know my number."

Now that Spider-Man's stay in the MCU has been extended, he's might actually be able to get that done with an explanation like that. Marvel boss Kevin Feige was extremely relieved to have the Wall-Crawler back in the same universe as the Avengers.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

