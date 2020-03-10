Black Widow Trailer Reveals Connection to Avengers: Infinity War and Iron Man

Marvel's Black Widow movie will introduce Taskmaster to the Marvel Cinematic Universe - a villain whose power is to copy the physical abilities of anyone he observes. So far, Black Widow trailer footage has revealed that the MCU Taskmaster has already copied the unique physical abilities of Captain America, Hawkeye, Black Panther and even Black Widow herself. Well, thanks to some Eagle-eyed Marvel fans, we can now add Iron Man to that list, as well. If you rewatch the Black Widow final trailer you can spot the moment for yourself, as Taskmaster unleashes a move that Tony Stark / Iron Man used against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War!

has nobody noticed this yet? i hate marvel. fuck marvel pic.twitter.com/kGlYurBRZq — alex 🌈 (@widowsquinn) March 9, 2020

So clearly there is a connection between Iron Man's drop-kick attack against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and the move Taskmaster uses against Red Guardian in their Black Widow fight scene. Now we just have to explain how that's even possible.

Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, meaning Iron Man hasn't even met Thanos yet, let alone fought him. However, even though Tony's fight with Thanos made great spectacle of the Bleeding Edge armor's nanotech abilities (like a rocket-powered drop-kick), it's hardly the first time the hero has used the move. In fact, going back over old MCU movies, having Iron Man enter the fray with a flying kick is pretty much a standard move from the hero's playbook (see: The Battle of New York).

That's all to say: it's not at all inconceivable that Taskmaster would've observed footage of Iron Man's heroic acts, and learned a thing or two about the Tony Stark's fight techniques. As we've said, Taskmaster seems to have studied the entire Avengers team (and their associates), making him a one-man army of Marvel superhero skills. The fact that Taskmaster is perfectly mimicking those moves (to the point that fans recognize it) proves just how much of an effort Marvel Studios makes to coordinate their universe.

