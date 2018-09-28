‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Set Photos Reveal Professor X and Magneto Reunion

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is aiming to take its franchise to new heights, but it just might be returning to its roots in the process.

A new series of set photos from the film’s reshoots, which you can check out below, shows Charles Xavier/Professor X (James McAvoy) and Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (Michael Fassbender) reuniting at an outdoor cafe. Magneto can be seen carrying a portable chess board, which the two have opened on the table.

Of course, the game of chess has been a pretty major element of Erik and Charles’ friendship, with the pair playing the game in almost every X-Men movie thus far. But judging by what we already know about the film, and the roles that Erik and Charles will be playing in it, it’s safe to assume that this latest game of chess will be a special one.

Dark Phoenix will see the new class of X-Men faced with a predicament, as Jean Grey’s (Sophie Turner) Phoenix powers escalate in a pretty major way. This will put a new sort of strain on Erik and Charles, especially since the former has now created a sort of mutant haven called Genosha.

“We are revolutionizing [the superhero movie genre].” Turner said in a previous interview, calling the film a “dark, gritty drama”. “We wanted to create a whole new genre of superhero movie. I kept saying to [director] Simon [Kinberg], ‘Oh good, that’s done. Now I only have, like seven huge emotional scenes to go’. It was a real challenge.”

Even with a few release date delays and these new reshoots, it sounds like the film’s cast is optimistic about how things will come together.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner said earlier this summer. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one. All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

“I put my heart and soul into that movie,” she said. “It was so fun, but it was such a stretch.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will debut on February 14, 2019.