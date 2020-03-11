Marvel Teases Hulk vs. Juggernaut

Marvel is pitting the Hulk against the Juggernaut. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics revealed a selection of upcoming comics releasing in June. Among them was the second issue of the new Juggernaut miniseries by Fabian Nicieza and Ron Garney. Geoff Shaw’s cover to the issue shows Juggernaut running into the Hulk. It seems the avatar of Cyttorak is on a collision course with the jade giant. Marvel teases that Juggernaut will “SMASH OR BE SMASHED!” in the issue. The preview synopsis says, “Juggernaut isn’t the only one who’s left destruction in his wake, and he thinks it’s about time for the IMMORTAL HULK to take responsibility for his actions! But is this Juggernaut’s way of defending mutant honor for Krakoa? Or is he back to his old ways?”

Marvel announced the new Juggernaut series in February. After having finally made peace and joined the X-Men, all the mutants relocated to the island nation of Krakoa. With the nation’s “no humans allowed” policy, Juggernaut can’t follow. Left to himself, Cain Marko struggles to find a place for himself in this new world order.

“That basically instigates the entire story,” Nicieza said following the series' announcement. “Having been X and lost, what does Cain become now? After years of back and forth and madness and sadness, he had become a member in good standing of the X-Men, and then while he's away dancing in Limbo, mutantkind gets everything they could have ever hoped for... and Cain can't be a part of that. How he reacts to that rejection becomes the exploration of who he is going to become without the one thing that -- for good and bad -- has defined him for most of his life.”

(Photo: Geoff Shaw, Marvel Entertainment)

Speaking to Marvel.com, Nicieza said, “I think Cain is in a real interesting place right now. His crutch of Charles, Black Tom, and the X-Men are no longer available to him, so he literally has to figure out what he is going to do with his life. Luckily for Cain, he meets someone in issue #1, a young powered teenager named D-Cel, who believes in Cain—probably more than he believes in himself—and wants to give him a greater purpose in life. And if that means more viewers for her RoxTube channel, then that’s just a fortunate coincidence, right?”

Juggernaut #1 goes on sale in May. The second issue, featuring the Hulk, follows in June.

JUGGERNAUT #1 (OF 5)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by RON GARNEY

COVER by GEOFF SHAW

"READY OR ‘NAUT, HERE HE COMES! A mystic gem. A force of overwhelming power. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut. Except himself. Another building falls. Cain Marko is done letting others pick up the pieces of the things he’s destroyed. Renowned X-scribe Fabian Nicieza (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) and celebrated artist Ron Garney (CAPTAIN AMERICA, DAREDEVIL) team up to take the unstoppable in a new bold new direction!"

