These Are Marvel’s 5 Biggest Missed Opportunities in the MCU (1 Would Have Changed EVERYTHING)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undeniably one of the biggest and most successful movie franchises of all time. Since it first began in 2008, the MCU has grown into an expansive adaptation of the Marvel Universe, featuring many heroes, villains, and stories from the pages of Marvel Comics. The movies and TV shows of the MCU have delivered many unforgettable moments over the years, sometimes taking shocking and unexpected turns to keep its audience on their toes. This degree of innovation has proved a great asset more often than not. However, occasionally, the MCU has seemed to waste major opportunities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are times when the MCU has gone a specific direction that seems to overlook a great idea or story. While the overall narrative thrust of the franchise has been excellent and some of the MCU’s best changes to the comics are widely celebrated, there have also been moments that are clear missed opportunities. In the following cases, there’s a specific moment that can be identified as having overlooked something that fans might have preferred, and, in some cases, they might have even changed the franchise in a major way.

5) Prematurely Killing Taskmaster

There are many MCU characters who deserve a second chance, but very few that stand out as more deserving than Taskmaster. First introduced into the franchise in Black Widow in 2021, the MCU’s Taskmaster was distinctly different from that of the comics, with her origins connected to Black Widow’s own upbringing. While her debut was a little disappointing for fans of the character, it set her up as a potentially great recurring villain. What the MCU’s Taskmaster lacked in comic accuracy, she made up for in potential.

Her next appearance came in 2025’s Thunderbolts*, where she was unceremoniously killed in a shocking and disheartening moment. Though the changes to her backstory were divisive, the MCU skipped over the opportunity to stick to its guns and expand upon its interesting version of Taskmaster, instead just erasing her from the franchise entirely. The MCU had the chance to make good on the controversial changes to the character, but instead took the easy way out and killed her off before she could be explored further.

4) Shifting The Focus Of The Civil War Story

The Civil War story arc is one of Marvel Comics’ most substantial narratives. When it was announced that the MCU would adapt it in Captain America: Civil War, fans were excited to see how the franchise would tackle the iconic story. The movie is one of the MCU’s most action-packed, and it introduced multiple fan-favorite characters, but its handling of the source material is a considerable missed opportunity for a more comic-accurate depiction of the excellent arc.

Instead of directly exploring the implications of the Sokovia Accords and their impact on different members of the Avengers, the story was more focused on the growing personal animosity between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. While doing so worked well for those characters, it also robbed the Civil War narrative of much of its impact, as, despite being part of the title, it was, at best, little more than a subplot in the grand scheme of the MCU.

3) Skipping Over The Resolution Between Banner & The Hulk

There aren’t many Marvel heroes as instantly recognizable and iconic as the Hulk. The Jade Giant has always been one of Marvel’s biggest heroes — literally and figuratively — and his place among the MCU’s founding Avengers felt like the franchise was doing the character justice. However, In the gap between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Hulk underwent a major change, and it all happened off-screen.

The merging of Bruce Banner’s intellect and Hulk’s strength into a single character should have been a scene that defined Hulk’s MCU story, but instead, it felt like an afterthought. Taking such an important piece of character development and burying it was a huge missed opportunity to better explore some of the complexities of Hulk’s character. Even years later, many fans still point to it as an example of one of the ways the MCU has failed Hulk, so it was clearly a major misstep.

2) Killing Off Steve Rogers Instead Of Tony Stark

Tony Stark’s heroic death is an iconic MCU moment, but it also marked a missed opportunity. Had Marvel instead opted to kill one of Avengers: Endgame‘s other powerful heroes, it might have proved equally emotional, but also somewhat more organic. Steve Rogers story had built up to him letting go of fighting, while Stark’s was more about learning to be a true hero. Reversing their roles would ultimately have served the same purpose: Steve Rogers’ story would end, and Stark would know for certain what true heroism is.

Switching the two heroes’ fates would actually change everything about the Multiverse Saga, though. The death of Tony Stark is what allowed Robert Downey Jr. to be cast as Doctor Doom, so if he had lived, that would never have happened. Additionally, the many plot points that were derived from Iron Man’s absence and Tony Stark’s death wouldn’t have come to pass, so the entire MCU would look completely different had the two heroes met the fates that seemed more natural to their respective stories.

1) Everything About Secret Invasion

When it comes to great Marvel storylines the MCU ruined, there are very few as painful as Secret Invasion. While the comic book arc itself often divides opinions, the MCU TV show adaptation did not, because it was near-universally disliked. The missed opportunity can be boiled down to scope and ambition, because where there was plenty in the source material, the show failed to convey a sense of either.

The idea of shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrating human society and even posing as prominent heroes should have been one of the most exciting developments in the history of the MCU. Sadly, it was far from it, and instead felt like a mundane spy thriller completely isolated from the wider franchise. The absence of any real connections to other MCU stories — except, of course, Captain Marvel, which introduced the Skrulls — was a massive missed opportunity, and one that made Secret Invasion one of the worst and most disappointing chapters in the entire MCU.