Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit Just Sold for a Price You Won’t Believe

Marvel fans have been known to spend a lot of money on memorabilia from their favorite movies and TV shows, with items like Iron Man’s suit and Captain America’s shield being just some of the highly sought pieces to break into six-figures in recent years. However, one character stands above all others is the one that is currently proving that the MCU is a long way from dead; Spider-Man. Before Tom Holland started his record-breaking run as the most profitable movie Spider-Man ever, Andrew Garfield had two outings as Peter Parker and one of his suits from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 just hit the auction block at VIP Fan Auctions, but did not sell for anywhere near the amount you might expect despite being worn by Garfield during the production of the movie.

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The Amazing Spider-Man 2 became Garfield’s last movie as Spider-Man, although he was able to reprise the role in the MCU’s multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home, and despite not being the highest rated movie of Spidey’s big screen outings, Garfield’s iteration of the Brooklyn superhero have always has a place in the heart of many fans. For that reason, the arrival of a suit worn by the actor seemed like a certain bet to catch a big hammer price, but ended up selling for just $2,650 (with 25% buyers premium to be added.) How did a piece of Spider-Man history end up selling for this unfeasibly low amount? That is likely down to what the suit was actually used for. Rather than being one of the suits seen on screen during the movie, it was worn by Garfield during rehearsals and stunt practice.

Andrew Garfield’s Screen-Used Costume Would Have Been Worth Much More

The purpose of this particular suit was to allow Garfield, his stunt doubles and the crew to work out sequences in costume without potentially damaging the more expensive hero suit worn for filming. In many ways, this suit is just as important to the movie as the ones that appeared on screen, as without several weeks of planning and training, there would be no movie at all. Yet it seems that even this was not enough to push the auction to even half way to five figures, and instead the suit has become one of the most affordable pieces for collectors of such memorabilia. Perhaps this means that the costume is now in the hands of someone who never expected to own a piece of Spider-Man’s cinematic journey, and there will not be many opportunities like this one to come around.

Marvel fans have often debated which Spidey-suit is the best, and for many Garfield’s costume is one that delivered one of most comic accurate versions with its vivid blue and reds. Of course, Garfield donned his version of the costume again when appearing with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Just for the sake of comparison, if this had been Garfield’s hero costume then there could have a very different result. In the last several years, Holland’s Homecoming costume was sold at a charity auction in 2017 for $41,000, while a Prop Store auction in 2025 saw Maguire’s Spider-Man 2/3 hero costume sell for a massive $289,000. Who knows, perhaps one day we will see the true worth of Garfield’s suit at auction and he will have a chance to challenge both of those previous sales.