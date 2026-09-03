Marvel’s Most Surprising Post-Credit Tease Turns Five, And We’re Still Waiting on Answers in the MCU

At the beginning of the MCU, post-credits scenes were some of the most exciting moments that the franchise had to offer. They offered major teases of what was coming next, with them often setting up direct sequels or upcoming crossover movies, like The Avengers.

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However, as the MCU has continued to expand, post-credit scenes have undoubtedly gotten less exciting. Tons of Marvel’s post-credits scenes have gone unresolved, and this is likely due to factors like a constantly changing schedule and delays, the difficulties of coordinating more productions set in one franchise, and major pivots in plans, such as moving from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday. However, one of the MCU’s most exciting setups that could still be paid off hasn’t, and the MCU has had five years to do it.

Shang-Chi’s Xialing Post-Credits Scene Still Hasn’t Been Paid Off

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released on September 3, 2021, introducing one of the Multiverse Saga’s most exciting new leading superheroes. The solo movie was surely going to be the start of a Shang-Chi movie series, with Simu Liu’s martial artist undoubtedly playing a major role going forward.

However, this never happened. Shang-Chi never got a sequel, and his second live-action appearance still hasn’t happened yet. Luckily, he will finally reappear in Avengers: Doomsday later this year, but this prolonged absence proves that the MCU clearly hasn’t used the character to his fullest potential.

The post-credits scene of Shang-Chi proves that the MCU still had major story plans for the franchise going forward, as it reveals a major plot twist. After Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing defeat their father, Xialing tells her brother that she will dismantle the Ten Rings organization. The post-credit scene reveals that, instead of doing this, she has taken over the organization. Xialing is now the leader of the powerful crime syndicate, setting her up to have an even larger role in an upcoming project.

There were tons of possibilities as to how this story could be continued, and all of them are exciting. Xialing could follow in her father’s footsteps, with her leadership of the organization turning her into the villain of Shang-Chi 2. It could also be that Xialing uses her power over the Ten Rings for good, with them acting as an army that assists characters throughout the MCU.

Unfortunately, none of this has happened. Xialing and the Ten Rings haven’t reappeared in the MCU, with the only Shang-Chi character who has had their story continued at all in another project being Trevor Slattery. Hopefully, Xialing’s rule over the Ten Rings is explored one day, but with the MCU set to undergo some major changes after Avengers: Secret Wars, a potential Shang-Chi 2 is looking more and more unlikely.

Could Either Of Shang-Chi’s Credits Scenes Be Paid Off In Avengers: Doomsday?

Since Shang-Chi is finally making his return in Avengers: Doomsday, and he has no future appearances confirmed, Doomsday seems like the only chance for Shang-Chi‘s mid- and post-credits scenes to be paid off. However, the likelihood of this isn’t very high.

Xialing actress Meng’er Zhang isn’t confirmed to appear in Doomsday, and if she does, she probably won’t play a very large role. There are tons of characters to explore in the film, and since Shang-Chi is a side character in Doomsday, it doesn’t seem likely that one of his side characters will have a large role in the film. It is possible that the Ten Rings could show up for a major battle in the film, but since so much of Doomsday will be set in other universes, even this seems unlikely.

However, Shang-Chi‘s mid-credits scene could finally be paid off. In it, Shang-Chi and Katy talk to Wong, Bruce Banner, and Carol Danvers about the origins of the ten rings, with them theorizing that the rings are acting as a multiversal beacon. While this was most likely a setup for an unrealized Avengers: The Kang Dynasty story, Doomsday could still incorporate this into the events of the film. After all, there needs to be a reason why Shang-Chi gets involved with the Avengers’ multiversal quest, and this could perfectly explain why.

Like the Eternals and Blade, Shang-Chi is a victim of the Multiverse Saga’s ever-changing plans and production issues. In another universe, it is likely that Marvel Studios had more ambitious plans for Shang-Chi, including a sequel and more appearances in other MCU projects. However, that didn’t happen in reality, meaning that we may have to face the fact that Xialing’s Ten Rings setup may never get paid off.