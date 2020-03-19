Chris Hemsworth's Cousin Had a Stealth Cameo in Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok not only saw Chris Hemsworth return as the titular god of thunder, but also his brother Luke Hemsworth of Westworld appearing as an actor playing Thor. They weren't the only Hemsworths that appeared in the film though. As pointed out by Reddit user /r/LordHyperBreath, Chris Hemsworth's cousin Taylor Hemsworth also appears in the film, playing the role of one of the young women that asks Thor for a photo when he and Loki are both on Earth looking for Odin. It should also be noted that Taylor Hemsworth's part saw her with one important line of dialogue, saying: "Sorry, to hear that Jane dumped you."

This line from Hemsworth's cousin's cameo will have big ramifications as the new film will see the return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster. The new film will take its cues from Jason Aaron's run on the character which saw the Odinson became unworthy and Jane Foster lifting the hammer and assuming the mantle of the god of thunder. The film will also see the return of Ragnarok's Taika Waititi as director, who said it was remarkably easy to convince Portman to return for the part.

"I just said to her, 'Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?'" Waititi previously revealed. "Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you're not a superhero... do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn't. I would want to come back and change things up."

Waititi also spoke with Variety and said that they're still hammering down the plot, and that the cancer battle could be a part of the film.

“I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline,” Waititi said promoting Jojo Rabbit. “But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen.”

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder was previously scheduled to commence in August but with the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide and film productions suspended around the globe it remains to be seen if cameras will roll at the end of the summer. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

