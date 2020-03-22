Marvel Fan Teaser Imagines William Hurt's MCU Debut as Red Hulk

✖

With Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) still an active part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one would think it's but a matter of time before we end up seeing Red Hulk in live-action. The character is set to appear in Black Widow whenever that may be released; after all, it's been delayed indefinitely amidst the growing coronavirus pandemic. Because of his appearance, some are suggesting the flick could hint at Ross undergoing the transformation that turns him into the iconic Hulk antagonist. One fan artist has even gone the length to imagine Hurt as Red Hulk, releasing a piece of fan art showing a cigar-chomping Ross "hulking out," for lack of a better word.

Courtesy of Instagrammer @GRTDRED, Hurts likeness is used on a mustachioed version of the gamma-infused Avenger and if we're fully honest — the teaser has us incredibly hyped for the character's on-screen debut. See it for yourself below!

There was one point the creative team behind Avengers: Endgame considered putting the character in the mega-blockbuster. When it comes down to it, they eventually just opted to give Hurt a cameo towards to end at the funeral of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

“I entertained the idea for about a day,” Endgame scribe Christopher Markus said last August. “Red Hulk is a completely different thing in the comics. It wound up being, well, really we’re just saying he changes color. That’s not a character change. If there’s a future for William Hurt as a superhero, he can turn into Red Hulk.”

Upcoming movies from Marvel Studios — and their release dates as of now — include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, and Thor: e Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross can be seen next in Black Widow, which has yet to set its new release date.

