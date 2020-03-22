Many X-Men Fans Are Experiencing Dark Phoenix for the First Time for Its HBO Debut

Nearly a year after its release, Dark Phoenix has hit streaming. Over the weekend, the 20th Century Fox production has been added to HBO streaming services and many are getting their first look at the widely-panned feature. As such, we've compiled some of the reactions here so you can get a general sense of what people have been saying. As you might expect, it's pretty on-par with what critiques and fans said immediately after the film hit theaters last June. With a few positive tweets sprinkled amongst heaps and heaps of negative tweets, little light shines through from the people that legitimately enjoyed the last "main" X-Men movie from Fox before its assets were purchased by Disney.

The Simon Kinberg joint only ended up making $252.4 million at the box office against a reported production budget of $200 million. Typical Hollywood accounting suggests a movie needs to at least make twice its production budget to break even to account for the advertising and publicity associated with marketing said movie. That means it's totally plausible the movie ended up losing upwards of $150 million, if not more.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the sudden resurgence of Dark Phoenix. What'd you think of the latest X-Men flick? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!