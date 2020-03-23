Marvel Fans Are Arguing Whether Iron Man 3 or Thor 2 Is the Worst MCU Movie

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping millions quarantined in their homes for the foreseeable future, people have had ample time to watch their fair share of movies. The sudden downtime has had more than enough fans binging movies from all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sunday afternoon, that all came to a head as Marvelites began arguing which of the 23 movies from Marvel Studios is their least favorite.

As it turns out, the choices have seemingly been narrowed down to two — Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World. Both movies have long been the bottom choice for many. In fact, both movies are towards the bottom of the composite MCU rankings on Rotten Tomatoes — Thor: The Dark World is the worst-rated MCU movie on the review-aggregating site with a 66-percent Fresh rating. Iron Man 3, on the other hand, is 17th with a 79-percent Certified Fresh rating.

Keep scrolling to see what fans think about the MCU's worst movie! Which movie do you feel slips to the bottom of the pile? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!