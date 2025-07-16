Daredevil: Born Again Star Teases Potential For More Seasons on Disney+ (Will It Happen?)

With the second season of Daredevil: Born Again having officially wrapped production, one of its key stars is already looking toward the future. This optimistic outlook arrives as fans eagerly await the next chapter, which is set to build directly on the explosive finale of the first season. That ending saw Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), as mayor of New York City, declaring martial law and turning the city against its vigilantes. In response, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has begun assembling a resistance, setting the stage for a conflict that will involve other familiar heroes.

In an interview with Collider, Wilson Bethel, who is reprising his role as the deadly marksman Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter in Season 2, has openly expressed his hope that the show will continue for several more years on Disney+: “As it happened, getting that call and getting the opportunity to return to that show and return to that character, who I just absolutely adore playing, and I think it’s so much fun to play, it’s just been one of the great surprising gifts of my entire career,” Bethel said. “We just finished shooting the second season. I get to do so much fun, insane stuff in this new season. I’m so excited for fans to see it. I hope that we have several, if not many more, years of wonderful story in store for Bullseye and for the whole Daredevil crew. It’s such a great, lovely group of people on that show, in front of and behind the camera. I just feel honored to be part of it.”

“The Dex of Season 2 is a new Dex that we haven’t really seen yet,” Bethel added, hinting at Bullseye’s role in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. “I’m very excited for people to see it, and I’m curious to see how they weigh in on it. There are some elements of him in this season, some sides of his personality, that we haven’t seen yet, and I’m thrilled for people to get to see it.”

What Is the Path to Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

For Daredevil: Born Again to move beyond its second season, it will have to prove its value in a competitive streaming landscape where multi-season shows are the exception, not the rule, especially for Marvel Studios. While the series received a rare early renewal for Season 2, that decision was tied to a major creative overhaul that occurred midway through production. Now, with a new showrunner and a clear creative direction, the series’ future is no longer in the hands of internal studio confidence, as revealed by star D’Onofrio. “If they allow us to continue, we have a plan,” D’Onofrio recently said about Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again. “It’s up to the fans to watch, to get excited. It’s up to us to please them and get the story right, but it’s all, yeah, I mean we’re looking forward in a big way.”

Evidence of that creative plan is already visible in the scope of the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. The story is expanding well beyond the initial conflict between Daredevil and Kingpin, reintroducing key figures from the Marvel-Netflix era to build a larger street-level universe. It is confirmed that Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones, and showrunner Dario Scardapane has openly stated that other Defenders like Luke Cage and Iron Fist are characters he is actively thinking about. So, the path to a third season requires that the upcoming episodes, with their expanded cast and big stakes, generate the viewership and excitement needed to convince the studio to keep that story going.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in March 2026 on Disney+.

