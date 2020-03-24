Tom Holland Is Keeping the Rest of the Avengers (And Deadpool) in Shape During the Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

The Avengers might be cooped up indoors during the ongoing coronavirus quarantines but luckily for their own well-being, Spider-Man himself is trying to keep them all in check. If you've been on Instagram within the past few days, it's entirely possible you've come across the ten-for-ten challenge, where an Instagrammer does 10 pushups and challenges 10 more people to do them. Tom Holland — the actor behind the MCU's Peter Parker — quickly did the ten pushups and nominated all sorts of people you already know, ranging from Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth to Robert Downey Jr., the Russo Brothers, Karen Gillan and more.

Outside of the MCU, Holland nominated Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Fox's X-Men franchise alumnus Hugh Jackman. You can see Holland's challenge video above and for the next few days, you'll have to tune in and see which of those who've been challenged actually complete the challenge.

Tom Holland is making sure the Avengers stay in shape 💪 (via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/el5sJjjXF2 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 24, 2020

After appearing in Avengers: Endgame and its immediate follow-up Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland is next expected to play the web-slinger in Marvel's yet-to-be-named Spider-Man 3. At one point, the production was supposed to start later this summer although it's likely production delays with the coronavirus have pushed that back. Holland himself had previously teased the threequel would be much different than anything we've seen from the character before.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said at Keystone Comic Con last August. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects — and their release dates as of now — include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Black Widow has yet to set a new release date after being delayed amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cover photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

