Marvel Fans Argue About The Best MCU Battles

Marvel fans are arguing about the best MCU battles and campaigning for their favorites. There are a lot of moments to choose from over the course of all the Marvel Studios films. Some very common submissions from people include the airport battle in Captain America: Civil War, the OG battle in The Avengers, and of course, the all-out brawl in Avengers: Infinity War. Which of these was the heaviest lift? Probably the battle for Earth in Avengers: Endgame. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with VFX supervisor Matt Aitken on that film last year. He talked about what goes into creating those big fight scenes.

“No, it was quite a daunting prospect actually. I mean, it's kind of what we're in this game to do,” Aitken admitted. “We relish the challenge and we love these opportunities, but still, this is, as you said, the largest battle that's ever been created in any one of these 22 films. The scope was huge. Also, the weight of expectation from the audience on this movie was off the scale, so we knew that we just couldn't muck it up. We had to honor that level of expectation and really honor the fact that this was the culmination of all these individual storylines. But like I said, we relish these challenges and it was really, incredibly satisfying work to be engaged with.”

“The idea is that this battle is taking place in the bombed-out ruins of the Avengers compound on the banks of the Hudson River in upstate New York, and so, it couldn't be vast because why would Thanos use his spaceship to destroy unpopulated countryside? So there was kind of a constraint on the size. So if you look at, for example, the environment for Titan in Infinity War, this environment is actually smaller, but that posed its own particular challenges.”

"I want the throne" What's your favorite MCU battle? pic.twitter.com/0j7ZeoiPBD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2020

He added, “The key to that was just staging the action within this environment because there's a kind of thread running through the whole battle which is our heroes collaborating and teaming up to get the gauntlet with the stones across the crater, through a bombed out battlefield, across to the other side to where the van with the quantum tunnel is sitting, so they can get the stones back.

“Because they would have got there within about the first five minutes of the fight, because the crater is quite small, we had to kind of artfully restage action pieces so that they're covering some ground,” Aitken described. “Then we back everything up to the other side of the crater and then they cover some more ground and then we back everything up again so they're kind of going over the same piece of crater over and over again, but hopefully people aren't noticing that.”

“We like moving the dressing around and changing the perspective, so it may be that the crater ultimately feels bigger than it is. But we're helping with that by dressing and drifting smoke elements and atmospheric haze and all these things can help make the crater feel bigger than it actually is, so I think it's not something that people have found off-putting or jarring,” he continued.

What is your favorite MCU battle? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses down below: