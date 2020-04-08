WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Rumors That She’s Hiding Marvel Messages in Gardening Videos

Due to the closures caused by the novel coronavirus, many productions have shut down, and Marvel's upcoming slate of movies have all been pushed back. However, the fate of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ shows is currently unclear. While WandaVision did wrap filming before the outbreak, the show's production was still affected by the COVID-19 crisis. It was revealed at the beginning of the year that WandaVision would be dropping on Disney+ this December instead of its originally scheduled Spring 2021 date. If Marvel plans to change the show's release date once again, there haven't been any official announcements, but people are starting to search extra hard for clues on social media. In fact, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the MCU, has been posting gardening videos online and some people think she's sending out clues to fans. Olsen recently shared part of an article that was trying to decipher her apparent code on Instagram, and while she teases, "can YOU read between the lines...?," we have to assume she's just having some fun.

“Is Elizabeth Olsen using code to tell us when #WandaVision might actually be released,” @GeekVibesNation tweeted. “It’s curious because she addresses the Avengers fans specifically, and she names a bunch of vegetables ‘planted in late February’ and then ‘Tomatoes were planted on the first week of March,’” GeekFeed wrote. “Everyone is currently wondering what Olsen meant with her post, but my analysis is that this is the first part of a full message. All the vegetables that she said were planted late February (kale, baby broccoli, garlic, etc.) were green, meaning that she could be talking about the Loki series starting production; on the other hand, Tomatoes being planted on the first week of March could be alluding to the start date of WandaVision.” You can check out Olsen’s reaction below:

View this post on Instagram can YOU read between the lines...? A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on Apr 7, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT

Considering Olsen has been taking to Instagram Stories to post a lot of gardening videos since the quarantine began, we're going to place a safe bet that she's not actually sending hidden messages between plant tips. However, we absolutely love her for playing along.

You can check out the official synopsis for WandaVision here: "Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer."

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.