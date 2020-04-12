Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Director Says Plans Haven't Changed Due to Coronavirus Delays

✖

An unprecedented situation has arrived with the coronavirus pandemic, something that's thrust Hollywood into a bit of chaos. Despite Marvel Studios delaying each of the films on its release slate, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn says it's business as usual when it comes to the Guardians threequel. Taking to Twitter to answer a batch of fan questions Sunday afternoon, the fan-favorite filmmaker revealed that plans are the same now as they were prior to the coronavirus delays taking place. Guardians 3 and Blade are the only two movies confirmed to be in development that have yet to set a release date from Marvel Studios.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

As with all other Hollywood studios, Disney — and in turn, Marvel Studios — has delayed virtually all scheduled movies. It began with Black Widow moving from its May 1st release to a new date this November. A domino effect subsequently fell into place that saw each MCU movie get pushed back one release date; The Eternals moved from this November to next February, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings moved from next February to next May, and so on and so forth.

The way it stands now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a 2022 release at the earliest. Currently, Marvel only has one open date in 2022, a rare October slot that many have assumed would fall to the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade. That means it's increasingly likely Guardians 3 would fall to 2023 date, of which all are open.

Either way, Gunn has said plenty of times before that he wouldn't start serious pre-production work on Guardians 3 until his work on WB's The Suicide Squad is complete and in the can. The team-up based on characters from DC Comics is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

