Avengers: Infinity War's Early Look for Red Skull Is Terrifying

Red Skull turning back up in Avengers: Infinity War ended up as a pretty massive surprise in a movie full of, well...massive surprises. Played this time around by The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand, Red Skull had been turned into the Stonekeeper, the seer watching over the Soul Stone on Vormir. While the character's appearance was quite ghoulish the way it was in the final product, one piece of concept art had the character looking like he had been ripped straight off the screen of a blockbuster horror flick.

One piece of terrifying concept art comes from Marvel Studios visual development alum Constantine Sekeris. With an emphasis on the "Skull" portion of the character's name, Sekeris' concept art shows a weathered villain with tattered robes as he overlooks a cliff on Vormir. You can see the nightmare-inducing art from Sekeris' Instagram profile below.

Marquand is still down to play the villain in any subsequent movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as now — per the actor that plays him — the character is relieved of his duties on Vormir. After all, there technically isn't a Soul Stone to watch over in the shared universe's present timeline.

"[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] said once the Red Skull is released of the Soul Stone, once Thanos gets it and then once Hawkeye gets it, he's essentially free," Marquand told Nerds4Life. "But if we think about it, there's all these different multiverses now. So in one multiverse, when Thanos frees him, he's free. I would imagine the first thing he would do if he still has a vendetta, or if any part of him still has ambition, would go back to Earth."

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix.

Do you think Red Skull will be back? If so, where do you think he'd pop up? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

