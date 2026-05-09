7 Biggest Unanswered Questions After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has come to a close, and while many of the season’s major storylines were resolved, these seven burning questions remain unanswered. In the season 2 finale, Matt manages to flip the trail of Karen Page to be about Fisk, proving that Fisk was involved in the sinking of the Northern Star. To do this, Matt reveals that he is actually Daredevil, kicking off an uprising in the streets of New York. After Fisk tears his way through a group of protestors, Matt shows grace by allowing Fisk to leave New York and never return. Unfortunately, Matt isn’t so lucky, as he gets arrested at the end of the finale.

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Daredevil: Born Again season 3 is already in production, and it is likely that the upcoming batch of episodes could answer some of these questions. However, it was expected that most of these mysteries would be resolved by the conclusion of season 2. Some of these unsatisfying endings do serious damage to the show, with many fans hoping that loose story threads like these get tied up in the MCU’s future.

7) What Were The Northern Star Weapons For?

The main story of Born Again season 2 centers on Fisk’s involvement with helping the U.S. government smuggle illegal weapons into New York City on the Northern Star. We know what was on the ship and how Fisk planned to smuggle them, but Born Again never actually reveals what the illegal weapons were for. The weapons were being smuggled for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, meaning that either the CIA or OXE was involved, but their exact purpose remains a mystery.

6) Where Is The Hand?

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The Hand is back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and since the ninja clan started as Daredevil villains in the MCU, it was expected that their return would be set up in season 2. However, the Hand has no presence in the season, meaning that their return will probably be introduced in Brand New Day. However, this leaves the mystery of how the Hand is still active wihtout being on Daredevil’s radar.

5) What Was Luke Cage Doing For Mr. Charles?

In a conversation with Jessica Jones, Mr. Charles reveals that Luke Cage is working for him. Charles doesn’t reveal where Luke is or what he is doing, but threatens that he is the only one who can reconnect Luke with Jessica. Luke appears at the end of the season 2 finale, but even in his conversation with Jessica, he doesn’t explain what he was up to.

4) What Is Bullseye Doing For Mr. Charles?

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When Luke does return, he tells Jessica that Mr. Charles has found a different employee: Bullseye. Dex is seen on an airplane next to Charles, presumably acting as a mercenary for the United States government. However, Born Again doesn’t explain what Bullseye’s mission actually is, with this probably being left open for a future MCU project.

3) Will Foggy Nelson Ever Come Back?

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 never set up the return of Foggy Nelson, but after so much speculation, it’s shocking that it didn’t happen here. The series made references to a comic storyline where it is revealed that Foggy is in witness protection, causing some to expect that this reveal would happen in season 2. Chances of Foggy’s return seem slim after the conclusion of season 2, causing some to ask if his return will ever happen.

2) How Was Fisk’s Deal Still Valid After The Courthouse Brawl?

After Matt proves that Fisk was involved with smuggling weapons into the city, the New York attorney general offers Fisk a deal: leave the office of mayor and the city, and he won’t be charged. Fisk eventually takes this deal after Matt begs him to, but in between the offer and Fisk’s acceptance, Fisk brutally beats dozens of protestors. Some of these protestors are most likely dead, with Fisk even breaking someone’s back over his knee. It’s hard to believe that the AG’s deal is still on the table after Fisk’s violent rampage, with the show not really explaining how this works.

1) Where Did Frank Castle Go After Escaping Fisk’s Compound?

The Punisher was not in Born Again season 2, raising one of the biggest questions that plagued the season. Frank Castle was prominently featured in season 1, helping Daredevil in the fight against Mayor Fisk and the AVTF. Frank is arrested by the end of the season, but in the post-credits scene, he can be seen escaping Fisk’s compound. This set him up to return to the streets in season 2, but unfortunately, this didn’t happen.

Born Again season 2 offers no explanation as to where Frank is during the story, which is a really weird choice. After all, Frank’s vendetta against Fisk would undoubtedly be more fierce after he was arrested. Hopefully, The Punisher: One Last Shot Disney+ special of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will resolve this mystery, as it is incredibly out of character for Frank to be missing.