Joe Quesada Shares Epic Batman and Captain America Fight in Marvel and DC Crossover

The comic book world has gone into some unexpected territory in recent weeks, after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down the release of many new books. Thanks to various social media challenges and other efforts, comic fans can still appreciate some pretty epic art -- and it looks like one piece from Joe Quesada is no exception. Quesada, who serves as Marvel's VP Creative Director, recently shared a sketch he did "several years" ago, which depicts a crossover between Marvel's Captain America and DC's Batman.

The drawing has found a whole new group of fans, with many campaigning for the idea of Captain America and Batman crossing over in a modern-day context. The two previously duked it out during the 1996 DC vs. Marvel Comics miniseries, with fans be asked to vote on who would win. Batman ultimately won that particular fight, but Marvel ultimately won the war. Even in the time since then, the question of who would "really" win in a fight between Captain America and Batman has remained.

"Anytime anybody asks you who would win in a fight, the only correct answer is that it depends on who's writing the story,” Marvel icon Stan Lee said during a 2017 panel appearance.

On a larger scale, fans have been hopeful to see Marvel and DC fully cross over once again, either through comics, live-action, or animation.

"There’s always been this Marvel/DC rivalry, which he has said, and I agree, is absurd," DC movie producer Peter Safran said in an interview last year. "There’s room for everybody and certainly that which unites us all is far greater than that which divides us, so hopefully they’ll see that you can be both a Marvel and a DC fan and the world won’t spin off its axis."

What do you think of this Captain America/Batman crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

