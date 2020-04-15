Agents of SHIELD Actor Cosplays as Multiple Characters From the Show During Quarantine

✖

It's been an exciting week for Agents of SHIELD fans, who finally learned the premiere date for the show's seventh and final season. Yesterday, a teaser and new poster were released for the Marvel series, and fans cannot wait for the new episodes to start airing next month. In other big news, it was confirmed that the show's final season will feature a crossover with the short-lived series, Agent Carter. In addition to getting hyped for the new series, fans have also been enjoying one Agents of SHIELD actor's Instagram account during the current quarantine. Briana Venskus plays Agent Piper on the series and has been sharing daily videos of herself in isolation, and they are nothing short of hilarious. In addition to being on Instagram, Venskus is also available on Cameo.com, a site that allows you to buy personalized videos from various celebrities much like the photo ops you can purchase at comic-cons. Recently, Agents of SHIELD cosplayer @coulsonandkids asked Venskus to use what she had in her closet to dress up as SHIELD characters, and she delivered.

"I asked @houseofvenskus via @cameo how many #agentsofshield characters she could closet cosplay, and she did not disappoint! 👏👏," @coulsonandkids wrote. In the Cameo clip, Venskus manages to create some perfect (and hysterical) cosplays for "moody" Daisy Johnson/Quake, Ghost Rider, Deke, Jemma, Mack, and “just Agent Piper.” “I don’t know, you probably have never seen her before,” she joked. The actor then went on to tease some exciting things for the upcoming final season. “I hope you’re excited for season seven. It’s coming in red hot. That season is out of this world. You’re gonna have so much fun. It’s just the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” You can check out Venskus' video in the post below:

Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that the new season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

