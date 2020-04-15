Agents of SHIELD's Final Season Will Have an Agent Carter Crossover

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD fans are already excited after the final season premiere date and poster debuted on Tuesday. Now they and Agent Carter fans have something new to celebrate. Marvel is bringing back Enver Gjokaj as Daniel Sousa in the final season of the ABC television series. Entertainment Weekly revealed the news with the first look at Gjokaj back in character as Sousa. Gjokaj tells EW that he never expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sousa again. "It wasn't anywhere near my brain," says Gjokaj. "I would've been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don't have time. You just have to move on to the next project."

Agent Carter took place in the early 20th Century of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sousa's appearance in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is facilitated by the final season's premise, which sees the SHIELD team flung backward through time and trying to make their way home. "One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who's just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history]," says co-showrunner Jed Whedon. "With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson."

Gjokaj adds, "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar."

(Photo: Marvel)

In his final appearance on Agent Carter, Sousa was running the Los Angeles branch of the SSR, SHIELD's precursor. He had also entered into a relationship with Peggy Carter. "We get to see him in a different light," says co-showrunner Jeff Bell. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

In the final season of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world.

Are you excited about this Agent Carter crossover? Let us know in the comments. Marvel's Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC for its final season on May 27th.

